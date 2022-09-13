GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP cut its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. GoHealth accounts for approximately 0.1% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GoHealth by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

GoHealth Stock Down 4.1 %

GoHealth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.