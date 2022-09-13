Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Trading Up 1.8%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

