GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares during the quarter. GoPro makes up approximately 15.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $64,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 549,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 489,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,071.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 368,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 914.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 351,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 316,922 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,643. The company has a market capitalization of $898.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

