GreenTrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One GreenTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GreenTrust has a market cap of $57,383.59 and approximately $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenTrust alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

About GreenTrust

GreenTrust’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,949,576,000 coins. GreenTrust’s official website is www.greentrusttoken.com. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.