Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 1,900 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $14,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $68,889.75.

On Friday, June 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.5 %

InfuSystem stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

