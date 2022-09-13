Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Up 1.2%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 200,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,039,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

