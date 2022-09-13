H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in August

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 554,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.18.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.