H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.