Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

HALL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.