Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £19,841.52 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Angela Bromfield purchased 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77).

Harworth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HWG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 135 ($1.63). 350,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.48. The company has a market cap of £436.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.66. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harworth Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.