Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

