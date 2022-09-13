Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Hashgard (GARD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $349,019.90 and approximately $23,275.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.