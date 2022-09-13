Head to Head Analysis: Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) vs. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.89 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 4,045.87 -$31.37 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Celyad Oncology.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celyad Oncology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Celyad Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.89, suggesting a potential upside of 284.70%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Celyad Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Celyad Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Celyad Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Celyad Oncology

(Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's preclinical candidate includes CYAD-203, a non-gene edited allogeneic CAR-T candidate to co-express the cytokine interleukin-18 with natural killer group 2D ligands (NKG2D) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has licensing agreement with Novartis International AG regarding the United States patents related to allogeneic CAR-T cells; and research and development collaboration, and license agreements with Horizon Discovery Group plc for the use of its shRNA technology to generate second non-gene-edited allogeneic platform. The company was formerly known as Celyad SA and changed its name to Celyad Oncology SA in June 2020. Celyad Oncology SA was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.