Head to Head Contrast: Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 34.35% 10.72% 1.23% Pacific Valley Bancorp 21.32% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.83 $204.57 million $1.81 7.97 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.57 $3.77 million $1.04 10.84

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

