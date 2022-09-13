Head to Head Review: PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) vs. Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotNetwork and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PotNetwork alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genetron $83.47 million 1.20 -$77.87 million ($0.95) -1.17

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PotNetwork has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PotNetwork and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A Genetron -101.62% -43.57% -35.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PotNetwork and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.90%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PotNetwork beats Genetron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

(Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Genetron

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.