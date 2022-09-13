Head-To-Head Review: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.49 $208.13 million $20.16 9.97 Dundee $14.72 million 5.55 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.29

Profitability

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 15.97% 33.41% 7.31% Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71%

Risk & Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus target price of $213.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

