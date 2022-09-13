Head to Head Survey: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -126.78% -68.30% LogicBio Therapeutics -304.61% -107.56% -53.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.23) -0.48 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 2.32 -$40.03 million ($0.94) -0.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.29%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,222.73%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics



Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About LogicBio Therapeutics



LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

