Head to Head Survey: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties -2.21% -0.94% -0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.44 -$65.57 million ($0.30) -27.50

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 1 0 1.67

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

