Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 355.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,036 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.45% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

HAAC stock remained flat at $9.96 on Tuesday. 21,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.