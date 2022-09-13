Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

