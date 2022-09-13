Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases 11,065 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Lyft makes up approximately 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
