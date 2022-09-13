Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading Up 2.9%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 23,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%.
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
