Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading Up 2.9%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 23,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

