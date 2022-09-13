HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HNI has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. HNI’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

