Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,901. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.