HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 60,710 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 158,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,088,912. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

