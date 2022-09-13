HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 576,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.