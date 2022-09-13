HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 576,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,088,912. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 21.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.