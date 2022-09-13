HSBC Downgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 4.6 %

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

