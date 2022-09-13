HSBC Downgrades Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vicat from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vicat Stock Performance

SDCVF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Vicat has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

