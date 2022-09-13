Hungarian Vizsla Inu Reaches One Day Volume of $46,007.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $810,695.33 and $46,007.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

