Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $298,852.88 and approximately $6,213.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
