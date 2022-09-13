Hyve 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,491.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $925,247.28 and $46,491.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve launched on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hyve

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

