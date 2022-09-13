ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $526,250.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 104,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $111.10.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

