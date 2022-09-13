Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Ichor Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,450. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley cut Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

