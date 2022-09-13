IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $204,724.68 and approximately $32,942.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,209.88 or 1.00019255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.