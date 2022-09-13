Immutable Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,901.00 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable has a market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

