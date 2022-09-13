Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,728. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

