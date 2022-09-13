Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases $405,579.56 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,147. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Innovative Solutions and Support

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.



