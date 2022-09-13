Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 8.8%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 84,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,040,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 555,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.