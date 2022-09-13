Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,341 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $15,809.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,687,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 174,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,771. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

