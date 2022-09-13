Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) Director James Sherblom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares in the company, valued at $753,460.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

CMRA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 114,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,816. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

