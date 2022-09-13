Insider Buying: Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Purchases 7,842 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Marshall T. Reynolds bought 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $24,859.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,677.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESOA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

