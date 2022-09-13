Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 7.8 %

JELD traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $873.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

