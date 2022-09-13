Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bank7 Stock Down 1.8 %

Bank7 stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank7

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.