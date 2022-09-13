Insider Selling: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Sells 4,614,358 Shares of Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. 299,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146,056. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

