Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelnet Price Performance

NYSE:NNI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 96,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

