Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 36,251 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $56,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Quantum Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of QMCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.