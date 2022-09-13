Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 36,251 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $56,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quantum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Quantum

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.