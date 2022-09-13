Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $30,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,307. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

