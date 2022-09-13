Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $19.61 on Tuesday, hitting $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 145,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

