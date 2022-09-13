Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 3,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.